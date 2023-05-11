Don't fret - Microsoft Teams is making it easier to find all your lost files

One of the most annoying parts of using an online file storage system could soon be over, thanks to a new update to Microsoft Teams, of all things.

The video conferencing service is rolling out a new Files app that it says will make it easier to find and manage all your key documents, spreadsheets and more quickly and easily.

The company says the launch will look to finally address one of the key pain points for many Microsoft Teams users, providing a single Files hub with everything you need, rather than having to frantically scrabble around for the right file or document before starting a call.

Microsoft Teams Files

The new Files App for Microsoft Teams is described In its entry in the official Microsoft 365 roadmap (opens in new tab) as offering " one place for all your content across chats, channels, meetings and M365".

The entry notes that users will be able to, "manage, organize and locate the content you need quickly and easily", and that "way finding" will now be more consistent and familiar to users, hopefully meaning an end to trawling through endless menus and confusing file options.

The Files app is listed as rolling out now, but for Microsoft Teams desktop users only for the time being - although if it proves a success, it will doubtlessly be rolled out to other platforms too.

Opinion - a major Teams time-saver

The new Files App is the latest in a series of Microsoft Teams updates that look to make it a much easier platform to use within a work environment.

In recent months, the company has also added the capability to delete or rename files in a channel and in your OneDrive folder in Teams. This should mean users of the company's cloud storage system have a much simpler time of finding and customizing the files they need the most within Teams and making sure they are labelled just how they want.

With Microsoft Teams Premium now out in the world, the company will be keen to make sure its platform is useful and effective for users everywhere, so any extra help in ticking off these annoying workplace problems is very much appreciated.