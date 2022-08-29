Microsoft Teams is adding one of the worst things about phone calls

Audio player loading…

If you've ever been left waiting to connect to a Microsoft Teams call and thought, "what might make this experience even more tedious?", then you may just be in luck.

The video conferencing service has announced it will be adding hold music for users unlucky enough to have their call transferred.

When a call transfer is initiated, music "can be played" to those on hold, the company said in a new entry (opens in new tab) on the Microsoft 365 roadmap - replacing the silent void that is currently in place as you wait to be connected.

Hold please

It's not yet known exactly what music will be played to those on hold - whether it's elevator-style muzak, some smooth summer jazz, or even customized options to let you play whatever song you choose.

The feature has a scheduled general availability date of September 2022, so users won't have too long to wait to "enjoy" the new addition. When released, it will be available for all users across Microsoft Teams on web, desktop and Mac.

The addition is the latest from Microsoft Teams as the company looks to make using the platform more intuitive and helpful for users.

Recently, Microsoft announced users would have the option to choose live captions in whatever language they like. When starting and setting up a call, Microsoft Teams users will be able to select live captions in the language of their choice, helping them gain better understanding with other participants.

Elsewhere, the company also noted it is working on an "Interactive Large Gallery" upgrade that will mean your calls will now include feeds from up to 49 video participants at once. Users can interact with others via actions like pin and spotlight, and observe their meeting activity like raise hand and reactions.

Microsoft has also announced it is working on adding Question and Answer capabilities to Teams webinars and meetings, bringing a whole new level of interactivity and collaboration.