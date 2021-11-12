Microsoft sounds alarm over 'highly evasive' banking malware

Microsoft’s cybersecurity researchers have noticed an uptick in the use of a malware delivery technique known as HTML smuggling in email campaigns that deploy banking malware, remote access Trojans (RATs), and other malicious payloads.

HTML smuggling enables attackers to conceal an encoded script within a specially crafted HTML attachment, which assembles the malicious payload right on the victim’s machine.

“This technique is highly evasive because it could bypass standard perimeter security controls, such as web proxies and email gateways , that often only check for suspicious attachments (for example, EXE, ZIP, or DOCX) or traffic based on signatures and patterns,” note the researchers.

The technique proves to be effective against most protection solutions like antivirus apps and firewalls because they only see what appears to be non-threatening HTML and JavaScript traffic, which the researchers can also be obfuscated to further trick the protection mechanisms.

Malware silk route

The researchers share that HTML smuggling has been popularly used in banking malware campaigns, against targets in Brazil, Mexico, Spain, Peru, and Portugal. Furthermore, beyond banking malware campaigns, sophisticated, and targeted cyberattacks have also been observed to incorporate HTML smuggling in their arsenal.

They note that between July and August, open source intelligence (OSINT) community signals showed an uptick in the use of HTML smuggling in campaigns that deliver remote access Trojans (RATs) such as AsyncRAT/NJRAT, followed by an email campaign in September that leveraged HTML smuggling to deliver the Trickbot malware.