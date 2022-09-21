Major Google Tasks upgrade means it might finally be worth using now

Audio player loading…

One of the most unappreciated tools in Google Workspace is getting a major upgrade that should mean you never miss out on important events or jobs again.

The update to Google Tasks looks to make the app a central hub for all your activities across Workspace, tying together the likes of Gmail and Google Calendar.

The upgrade will see reminders from Assistant and Calendar migrate to Google Tasks, giving what the company says is, "an easy way to view and manage all your to-dos in one place".

Google Tasks boost

Launched in 2018, Google Tasks may have gone unnoticed by many users, but the company is looking to reverse that with its new changes.

Going forward, Tasks will be directly integrated with Workspace apps such as Gmail, Google Chat and Calendar, meaning you can add to your to-do list as new jobs come in.

Users will be able to select a new “Add to tasks” button in Gmail, create tasks directly from Google Chat, and create a task in Google Calendar in order to make sure they have the time to get it done.

Once created, all these tasks can be sorted into lists, with priorities set with the star selection already seen in Gmail and Google Drive - and finished tasks marked as complete with a satisfying tick mark.

(Image credit: Google Workspace)

Google says that integrating Assistant and Calendar reminders into Tasks will also make users' lives much easier, allowing them to save suggestions or ideas hands-free. If you specify a date or time, your device will display a notification when it's time, so you don't forget.

Users who create a reminder in Assistant or Calendar going forward will now see a prompt to try out Google Tasks as the company looks to drive enthusiasm for the move.

"We are continuing to invest in Google Tasks and expand its capabilities to help you capture, organize and accomplish all you have to get done," Ilya Brown, VP, Product Management wrote in a blog post (opens in new tab) announcing the news.

"Moving reminders into Google Tasks is one step closer to helping people effortlessly get things done, and we are so excited to bring it to you."