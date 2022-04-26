Live: Overwatch 2 PvP beta updates

The beta for Overwatch 2 kicks off today and we'll be keeping you posted on all of the action as it goes live.

Activision Blizzard is giving fans the chance to dive into the PvP portion of Overwatch 2 ahead of its launch. The devs get to stress test their servers while players get a taste of the new 5v5 multiplayer format.

The Overwatch 2 beta kicks off today, April 26, from 11am PT/ 2pm ET / 7pm BST for PC players only. There are a couple of ways to get beta access over the next couple days. People who signed up will find out if they made the cut via an email when the beta goes live. Not a minute before.

If your inbox is woefully bereft of invites, guaranteed access is being granted tomorrow, April 27. There's a caveat though, which involves watching select Twitch streamers for a total of four hours.

You also need to own Overwatch so make sure you have the game downloaded and installed so you're ready to go if you're one of the chosen.