Google News is down for many: Here's what you need to know

No, it's not just you; Google News is having some issues this morning and is down for many users. Along with some folks taking to X (formerly Twitter) noting issues, Down Detector also shows a spike in outage reports as of 8 AM ET on May 31, 2024.

We've seen the issue ourselves at TechRadar, with Google News on desktop showing an upside-down ice cream cone with the tagline "Uh-oh, something went wrong. Please try again."

Google's status page isn't showing an outage or an issue as of yet, but we've reached out to the technology giant asking for comment. Considering Google offers a vast majority of services, we're also watching to see if any others are being impacted.