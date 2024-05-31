Google News is down for many: Here's what you need to know
An upside-down ice cream cone spells trouble
No, it's not just you; Google News is having some issues this morning and is down for many users. Along with some folks taking to X (formerly Twitter) noting issues, Down Detector also shows a spike in outage reports as of 8 AM ET on May 31, 2024.
We've seen the issue ourselves at TechRadar, with Google News on desktop showing an upside-down ice cream cone with the tagline "Uh-oh, something went wrong. Please try again."
Google's status page isn't showing an outage or an issue as of yet, but we've reached out to the technology giant asking for comment. Considering Google offers a vast majority of services, we're also watching to see if any others are being impacted.
While Google News does appear online for most users, the Google Search Status Dashboard now shows a "service interruption."
As of 9:47 AM ET on May 31, 2024, Google notes, "There's an ongoing issue with serving some features in Google Search. We've identified the issue and we're working on a fix. Next update will be within 12 hours."
Down Detector is showing a large drop in the number of reports of an outage as well with people in the comments noting that Google News is back to normal.
Google News is back up and running for me and several of my colleagues. Navigating to the main feed on desktop and mobile shows a well-populated carousel of stories.
It seems that Google News might have returned to normal for some users but hit a roadblock again, according to Down Detector, with a noticeable drop in reported outages and then a spike a few minutes later. In the comments section, some users note that the service is back up, while others say it's still not loading.
On Down Detector and on social media, users from across the the globe – including in Italy and several states in the United States – are reporting issues accessing the service from either mobile or desktop.
Like on desktop, Google News is also having issues on mobile. I'm seeing it down on both and several of my colleagues here at TechRadar are as well.
Similar to the status page for Cloud Services, Google Search's status dashboard shows all as operational.
While Google's Cloud Services status page doesn't list this service specifically, it doesn't show an outage for any of its products worldwide.
It's not just impacting the homepage for Google News either. Navigating to the various categories at the top, like U.S., World, Business, or Technology, among others, displays an empty feed.
Google News typically showcases suggested stories at the top, but currently, the two main bins appear broken, each with the same "Uh-oh" phrase. You can access that page here, but it's worth noting that Google Search's news box appears to be working as expected.
Down Detector has been showing a spike in Google outages reported by users since about 8 AM ET on May 31st. Folks are noting in the comments section that Google News is the impacted service, specifically that the feed is down.