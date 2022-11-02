DJI launch live: we count down to take-off for its rumored new Mavic drone

DJI has already bowled us over this year with the launch of the DJI Mini 3 Pro, but it has another big launch planned for today – and the rumors suggest we could see a new DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone.

The intriguingly-named 'Explore Vivid' is scheduled to kick off today at 9am EDT / 1pm GMT, which works out as 12am AEDT on November 3. And you'll be able to tune in on DJI's official YouTube channel (opens in new tab).

So what exactly are expecting to see? The latest leaks suggest a cheaper version of DJI's flagship consumer drone called DJI Mavic 3 Classic. And the event's teaser image certainly seems to back that up, showing the signature Hasselblad camera that appears on the current DJI Mavic 3.

But there are a lot of unanswered questions. For starters, DJI's teaser doesn't actually show a drone, which has led some to speculate (or perhaps hope) that we'll instead see a sequel to the DJI Pocket 2, a pocket vlogging camera.

The leaks so far suggest otherwise, but will the rumored lack of a telephoto lens on the DJI Mavic 3 Classic be the only difference from the current Mavic 3, which we rate as one of the best drones you can buy? And could DJI have some extra surprises up its sleeve?

Join us as we count down to what could be a massive launch for fans of aerial photography and videography...