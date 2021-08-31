Is this the fastest USB flash drive in the world?

Kingston has announced that its new high performance USB-C flash drive the DataTraveler Max is now available.

The DataTraveler Max (DT Max) is one of the fastest USB drives on the market with read speeds of up to 1000 Mbps and write speeds of up to 900 Mbps.

According to Kingston, the company designed the DT Max with portability and convenience in mind. However, the flash drive also features a unique ridged casing that protects its USB-C connector when its not in use and is easily moved in a single motion.

Flash product manager at Kingston, Carissa Blegen provided further details on the DT Max in a press release, saying:

“DT Max offers industry-leading speeds and uncompromised storage space to enable consumers to create and keep up with today’s content demands. We deliver unparalleled performance that our customers have come to know and expect, and with this launch we are proud to set a new bar for USB-C flash drives.”

Kingston DataTraveler Max

Kingston's DT Max flash drive features the latest USB 3.2 Gen 2 Standard to provide record-breaking performance when it comes to read and write speeds.

In addition to a convenient one-handed sliding cap, the device also has a LED status indicator to let you now when its reading or writing data as well as a functional keyring loop so it can easily be attached to a laptop bag.

The DT Max, which is compatible with Windows, macOS, Linux and Chrome OS, is available in three storage capacities and interested users can pick up Kingston's latest flash drive with either 256GB, 512GB or 1TB of storage. The device also ships with a five year warranty with free technical support in case you run into any issues.

Even if you're using a cloud storage service to store your files online, having a hard copy of your most important data that you can bring with you can help you work from anywhere.