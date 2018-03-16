The 20 best online games you should play today

In the real world, most PC games cost a lot of money. In some cases, they do so while failing to keep you engaged for extensive periods of time. As a direct result, a lot of games that you have to pay for tend to lead to boredom more often than they solve it. That’s where the best online games come in.

Also known as Flash or HTML games, these apps are designed to occupy you while you’re working or at home unemployed because you played too many Flash games at work. Basically, they’re time killers. But, because they don’t really serve a purpose other than distracting you from the mundanity of everyday life, you won’t find any games that’ll necessarily change your life.

That said, bearing in mind that the point of gaming is to be fun, the best online games do succeed in that regard. They range from mindless entertainment – such as Slither.io and Robot Unicorn Attack to grind fests like Runescape. No matter what it is you’re looking for, you’ll find something down your alley somewhere along the next 19 slides.

Gabe Carey also contributed to this article

