Salesforce.com answers a 'Mayday' for the enterprise

Salesforce.com released a feature within the Salesforce1 Service Cloud solution designed to provide businesses with one-click customer service audio, video and screen-share capabilities. The "Service SOS" tool is geared toward enabling end-users to summon customer service reps without having to exit the app in which they are currently working.

Service SOS is similar to Amazon's MayDay button, according to a Salesforce statement. MayDay provides Amazon Kindle Fire HDX users with a button that can be clicked to request unlimited, round- the-clock, free technical support.

With Service SOS, users are able to request the help of a technical support representative via a one-way video conference, a two-way audio conference, or by sharing the screen on their mobile device. Service reps can view and draw on the end-user's screen in order to provide more detailed service.

Availability

Salesforce1 Service SOS is planned for private beta during the second half of 2014 and pricing will be announced at the time of general availability, the company said. Salesforce1 Service Cloud is generally available starting at $65 per user per month.

Salesforce1 was launched last year to provide developers, independent software vendors, end-users, admins and customers with the ability to build and administer mobile apps in the cloud.

Service Cloud clients include Cars.com, Inspirato with American Express, and Philips and Stanley Black & Decker, according to Salesforce.