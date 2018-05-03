IBM’s new Abu Dhabi center to focus on digital transformation in the Middle East

IBM today announced the launch of its Innovation and Industry Client Center in Abu Dhabi. Inaugurated under the patronage of the Abu Dhabi Government, the center aims to fast track the digital transformation of both public and private organizations through advanced technologies in AI, cloud, blockchain, security, analytics, Internet of Things and quantum computing.

The center joins a worldwide network in more than 33 countries, with global access to high technical skills and expertise, advanced technologies and IBM research centers.

It aims to provide clients with a collaborative and digitally immersive environment to deliver customized briefings, and exploration and technical enablement sessions, proof of concepts and benchmark testing, as well as hackathons and educational training for students on new technologies. It will also offer Design Thinking workshops to solve customer challenges at the speed and scale of the modern digital enterprise.

His Excellency Jassem Al Zaabi, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, said: “The role Abu Dhabi is playing in innovation, specifically artificial intelligence, makes it attractive for international companies. IBM’s decision to have its Innovation and Industry Client Center in the capital is a clear sign of trust that this emirate holds with major investors and international companies in various sectors”.

The new center will also host a number of demos and IBM solutions across key industries, including government, healthcare, renewable energy, technology, aviation and transportation, and aerospace.