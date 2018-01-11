IBM signs US$85 million private cloud managed services agreement with Emirates airline

IBM announced that it has signed a ten-year, approximately US$85 million managed services agreement with Emirates airline. The agreement will allow IBM to handle day-to-day management of the airline’s IT infrastructure, allowing Emirates to benefit from improved business application performance.

IBM will also manage Emirates’ backup environment, and will be implementing a private cloud solution at the airline’s two data centers in Dubai, UAE. The company will also provide data center networking services to enable remote access for Emirates’ core IT environment and business-critical applications.

“Under the new agreement, Emirates will benefit from a resilient, scalable and agile service, as well as operational savings,” said Amr Refaat, General Manager, IBM Middle East and Pakistan. “With its expanding global footprint, it is imperative that Emirates’ IT operations are streamlined and accessible to its employees anywhere and anytime, and this is where our expertise comes into play to achieve this.”

Neetan Chopra, Emirates Senior Vice President, IT Strategic Services said: “A key component of Emirates’ IT strategy is to transform our data infrastructure to a cloud architecture, and drive both agility and efficiency benefits. IBM has been our long standing partner and we are happy to work with them to achieve this goal.”

An ongoing plan

The agreement builds off of the ten-year and approximately US$300 million agreement Emirates signed with IBM in 2016 to provide IT Infrastructure delivered as a service, allowing the airline to improve the efficiency of its passenger support systems and functions. In the same year, Emirates also collaborated with IBM to enhance its Passenger Service System (PSS) to facilitate the re-design of its business processes and to streamline airport operations.

Emirates’ global footprint spans more than 155 cities, in 84 countries across six continents.

