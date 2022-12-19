IBM: Why the next step in 5G is all about acceleration

Let’s face it, it was a big year for 5G (opens in new tab). With the global 5G infrastructure market (opens in new tab) estimated to hit $9.26 billion USD in 2022 and $81 billion USD by 2027, at a compound annual growth rate of 54.37%, we as an industry continued to move toward mass adoption. We saw considerable bandwidth upgrades and an uptick in fixed wireless access, while private 5G use cases (opens in new tab) garnered considerable mainstream attention.

Simply put, 5G technology will continue to move from the premium market towards a more affordable one as increased competition among the chip makers help to drive operating costs. To be clear, there’s still a large demand for 4G, which will ultimately keep prices high, but a larger 5G ecosystem will see an increase in not only providers in the market, but also the continued desire to make previous “G”s obsolete, so the spectrum can be reapplied to 5G.