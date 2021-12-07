Huge gaming laptop deal alert: Asus Zephyrus G14 now $300 off at Best Buy

The Asus Zephyrus G14 is just $1,249.99 in today's gaming laptop deals from Best Buy. That's a whopping $300 off full-price and an absolute bargain if you've been looking for a discount on one of our favorite gaming machines ever.

This is the cheapest price yet for this particular build, which features an RTX 3060 graphics card, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and an AMD Ryzen 9-5900HS processor. For the money, these specs are fantastic, with plenty of power for triple-A games for a good few years. They're also doubly awesome when you consider this machine's rather diminutive 14-inch size.

It's these incredible specs in a small package that impressed us so much when the first iteration of this machine hit the market in 2020. While the G14 no longer holds the top spot on our best gaming laptops buyer's guide (and the Razer Blade 14 means it's no longer the only 14-inch machine in town), it's still one of our favorites and gets a hearty recommendation from us if you're looking for something powerful yet lightweight.

And, not only is today's discount the best price ever on this excellent little machine, but it's actually $50 cheaper than last week's Cyber Monday sales price at Best Buy. It's quite simply a great opportunity, but, bear in mind - today's discount is part of Best Buy's daily deals section so it's only sticking around for today only. Be quick if you're looking to snag yourself this one in time for Christmas.

Outside the US? See more of today's best gaming laptop deals in your region just below.

Gaming laptop deals: Asus Zephyrus G14

$1,549.99 Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop: $1,549.99 $1,249.99 at Best Buy

