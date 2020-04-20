Huawei’s vision for secure and intelligent devices started long before AI became an industry buzz word. The Huawei Mate 20 Pro released in 2018 with the Kirin 970 chipset was one of the first phones to feature an independent Neural Processing Unit (NPU) module. The Kirin 970 laid the foundation upon which Huawei has built its 1+8+N Seamless AI Life strategy.

The way Huawei envisions the future is using the phone at the focal point of your smart world. The phone acts as the heart behind 8 category of devices which then communicate to countless other end points. The Kirin 990 5G chipset with an optimized dual-NPU architecture that is present on the Huawei P40 series which makes on-device suggestions and decision-making very responsive and intelligent in a whole new way.

This allows the P40 series to communicate intelligently with on-device suggestions and decision-making capabilities to control the eight category devices around it- PCs, tablets, TVs, Speakers, Glasses, Earbuds, Watches and Telematics. Using these types of devices, the eco-system expands into controlling countless other products that range from IoT devices to cars.

The best part is that all of the on-device data is processed and stored locally on the phone, freeing users of ever-present worries associated with data leakage during transmission or in on-cloud storage. Security of your data is at the front when it comes to Huawei products such as the P40 Pro series.

The convenience of using our phones has surely made our lives easier but technologies such as facial unlocking and making payments through your phone needs to be secure. Many people are unaware that many device makers retain their biometrics data such as by fingerprint, facial identification, iris or voiceprint recognition on the cloud.

If over the course of data transfer or on-cloud storage, user data is accidentally leaked or unlawfully obtained by malicious actors, it can cause immeasurable personal and financial harm. Huawei takes a different approach, holding itself to much stricter standards than those that are pervasive across the industry, and insists that all biometric data must be kept on the user's phone only.

This means that all of your personal data is securely encrypted and stored within a trusted zone on your phone, and stays there under lock and key, leaving no opportunity for privacy disclosure.

(Image credit: HUAWEI)

On each and every Huawei "super-device", data generated from biometric information in Huawei Pay, Secure Key, SkyTone and a myriad of other privacy-sensitive features, is closely monitored by iTrustee, with detailed measures in place to ensure user privacy and data security.

Huawei has established an isolated trusted execution environment (TEE) operating system that was established via the ARM® TrustZone® chipset. TEE runs outside of Android's open environment, and whose microkernel design utilizes proprietary "formal verification" methods to tailor security and trustworthiness, as certified by CC EAL5+ which is the highest standard for commercially accessible OS kernels.

Under this architecture, the end-to-end processing of users' biometric data, including management, decryption, verification and storage, happens in a completely isolated environment. The open Android framework is only used to initiate information authentication and result collection, and not provided with access to the data itself.

(Image credit: HUAWEI)

Huawei realized it’s vision for connectivity and security with the release of EMUI 10 which was hailed as the "groundwork for full-connected, intelligent living in the future. Huawei has made yet another breakthrough with its "super-device" paradigm, which is sure to unleash a torrent of disruptive innovations that make interconnected, all-scenario intelligence universally accessible.

With a Huawei device like the P40 series, seamless AI Life no longer lies in the imagination of science fiction writers, but is a living, breathing reality for Huawei consumers. If you want to experience a slice of future, you need to immerse yourself in Huawei’s ecosystem.