Hotel businesses can now manage online bookings with Wix

Top website builder Wix has revamped its solution for the hotel industry to offer a full suite of tools for hospitality businesses to launch, manage and grow an online presence.

Currently in beta, the solution will allow users to build a website , manage their property, guests, booking and sales channels from a single platform.

Partnering with cloud-based online sales and digital marketing platform HotelRunner, Wix’s solution will also offer connection capabilities to popular online sales channels and travel agencies such as Booking.com, Expedia, Hotelbeds, and Airbnb.

Manage hospitality online

Wix Hotels by HotelRunner will also provide users with the ability to receive direct reservations and secure payments from websites to its customers.

Other than secure payments, the revised solution also includes real-time inventory updates on all sales channels, and the ability to manage policies and taxes, offer extras, promotions, deals, and coupons.

“We are constantly improving our offering to provide business owners with a complete solution for any type of business, and we’re thrilled to relaunch our hotel solution for the hospitality and tourism industry,” said Ronny Elkayam, SVP Mobile, App Market and Strategic Products at Wix.

“As travel has begun to increase in the post-pandemic era, we’re seeing a rise in the demand for digitalization in the hotel and hospitality industry and we’re proud that we have developed a strong solution for these businesses and grow the addressable market.

“Wix has invested resources into building out the proper infrastructure to support privately owned businesses and large franchises, both for restaurants and hotels, and this new partnership with HotelRunner is another step in creating the go-to solution for businesses to efficiently manage their operations and grow.”

The Wix Hotels solution is set to gradually rollout in English first and then to other languages, and existing users will move to the new solution after the beta.

“Our unique partnership with Wix will be the driving force that will take the hospitality and tourism industries to the next level by accelerating the digital transformation,” said Arden Agopyan, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of HotelRunner.

As it stands, new users are only able to sign up for the beta version.