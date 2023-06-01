Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged to debut in October

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged is coming sooner rather than later as the miniature racing sequel is slated for an October 19 release date.

Striking while the iron's hot, Milestone's Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged will be coming to PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, PC, and previous-generation consoles in just a few months. A successor to the original game, which launched just two years ago, isn't too surprising as the game was one of the developer's most successful games of all time selling over two million units according to an April press release.

The biggest innovation brought by the announcement trailer for the upcoming game is that the action of the Hot Wheels Unleashed sequel is taking things outside. It's very much of a case of going bigger and better as all great video game sequels should. The opening seconds see the micro machines (no, not those ones) going pedal to the diecast metal on those all too familiar winding plastic tracks before going off the rails into the grass and larger loops than ever before.

More exciting is the confirmation of ATVs and motorcycles to mix up the established formula. As a lover of bikes, this is incredibly welcome news as, much like with the tried-and-true Mario Kart Wii all those years ago, taking things to two wheels only ever adds to the chaos.

The original Hot Wheels Unleashed has been a smash-hit success thanks in part to its inclusion with game digital game libraries. The title's currently available through both Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Plus so it would be great to see the sequel coming to these platforms too. Considering that there are currently over 8 million players worldwide and counting, Turbocharged looks to storm ahead without any signs of slowing down any time soon.