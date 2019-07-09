HostGator is now offering free domains with its web hosting packages

In the ever-competitive world of web hosting services, companies are constantly introducing new features to get the upper-hand on the competition to help you build your website. The latest attempt to up its game comes from HostGator.

The award-winning web hosting giant is now offering up the incentive of a free domain for the first year. Considering we currently rank HostGator in the top three of our best web hosting guide, this is an excellent addition to one of the best options out there.

However, there are a few catches when it comes to this free domain offer. Firstly, you must be a new customer with HostGator and it is only valid on packages that last 12 months or longer. You also must claim your free domain (including .com, .net and .org) during the purchase otherwise it will no longer be valid. And, as we say, this is only the case for your first year with HostGator.

We've listed HostGator's three web hosting packages below with a brief idea of what features they include. All come with the added incentive of the free domain so you can decide which fits your needs best.

HostGator's web hosting services:

(Image credit: Hostgator) HostGator Hatchling plan | $2.64 per month (roughly £2)

Unless you need a whole host of different features and unlimited domains, we would suggest going for HostGator's Hatchling plan. At a monthly price of just $2.64, it is an affordable package (especially with the free domains). You also get a free SSL certificate and unmetered bandwidth.

HostGator Baby plan | $3.78 per month (roughly £3)

For just over $1 more a month you can go from having one single domain to an unlimited amount with HostGator's Baby Plan. You still have the unmetered bandwidth, one-click installs and the free SSL certificate.

HostGator Business plan | $5.68 per month (roughly £4.50)

The final package from HostGator is for those wanting the most they can get from their new website. You get everything featured above but with the inclusion of an upgrade to Positive SSL (additional warranty and security for your domain), a dedicated IP and free SEO tools.

