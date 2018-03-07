Here's when the Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 8110 4G, and other Nokia phones are coming to India

HMD Global launched the Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 6 (2018), Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 8110 4G and the Nokia 1 last month. The company did not announce the India exact release date for the phones during the event, but we might have an idea of when the phones will enter India.

Ajay Mehta, Vice President, HMD Global India, in his conversation with Gadgets360, told the first launch in India will be the Nokia 1, that is said to debut sometime in April. The next launch in April will be of the Nokia 6 (2018), which the report says is most likely to come in 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant. The other variant will be launching around late May or June.

The report further suggests that the Nokia 8 Sirocco will come to India sometime in May along with the Nokia 7 Plus slated to launch around the same time. The Nokia 8110 4G will be the last one to make it to India, said to launch sometime in Q3 2018.

The new Nokia smartphones were first launched at the MWC 2018, where the company also introduced Android One in the three phones — Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 6 (2018) and the Nokia 7 Plus. While the Nokia 1 will be company’s first phone to ship with Android Oreo (Go Edition).