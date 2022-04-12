Halo Infinite Season 2: release date, Battle Pass, and everything you need to know

Audio player loading…

Halo Infinite Season 2 is heading our way next month, and we're eager to see what kind of changes 343 will be rolling out.

Thanks to the soaring success of Fortnite, all of your favorite shooters are embracing the live service format and Microsoft's long-running series is no different. Halo Infinite's first season debuted as a beta build on November 15 last year, before the game's launch on December 8. And it's finally ready to move on to the next season of content.

Games like Fortnite and Call of Duty: Warzone have already carved out their visions for their own Battle Pass, and 343 has dabbled with its own model. Unfortunately, it's not been an instant hit. On the plus side, the devs have listened to the feedback and made adjustments throughout Season 1.

We don't expect Season 2 to run for the six-month stint that Season 1 has had. It's likely we'll see a two to three month long Battle Pass this time around, as well as new modes, maps, and more.

(Image credit: 343 )

Halo Infinite Season 2 is all set to start on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. The official name and theme for the season have already been revealed as 'Lone Wolves'.

Season 1 wraps up on Monday, May 2 after a lengthy six-month run, but we don't anticipate Season 2 to be that long. A more probable duration is around two to three months.

Given that Season 1 was 343's first attempt at rolling out a live service to compete with other mainline FPS titles that have had to adopt the strategy, it has been far from perfect.

343 Industries has addressed Halo Infinite Season 1's shortcomings in its March update (opens in new tab), as well as reassessing Battle Pass progression which was causing some frustration in terms of XP being earned.

Hopefully, this means we'll see a more polished and refined Season 2 next month.

(Image credit: 343)

Halo Infinite Season 2 Battle Pass

343 hasn't shared a roadmap of its plans for the Halo Infinite Season 2 Battle Pass yet, but we have had a few sneak peeks of upcoming content.

Expect new armor, cosmetics, weapons, and more to let you stamp your personal sense of style onto your Spartan. The latest teaser trailer, which you can check out below, shows off a mix of free and premium Battle Pass content you can get your hands on.

The Lone Wolf theme spills over into the Battle Pass as well as the rest of Season 2's content. Although the devs note that it's an idea that has guided the creation of a large portion of the upcoming content, but not everything fits under that umbrella.

The image above shows off concept art for two of Halo Infinite's 'Lone Wolves' coming our way in Season 2. We'll learn more about the pair in Season 2's story, but that's Spartan Sigrid Eklund on the left, and the more flamboyant Spartan Hieu Dinh on the right, whose armor is definitely making more of a statement.

Concept art was also shared for an armor set that isn't linked to the theme, to give us a taste of what that might be like. And the flavor I'm getting from this one is Fallout 4 Power Armor vibes. You can take a look at the free Fracture armor core below, which is teased to have a bunch of customization options – something that also carries over to the free Lone Wolves armor core.

After the dialogue around Battle Pass XP from Season 1, we also expect to see an overhaul that makes it more player-friendly. For example, at one point during the first season, XP was only doled out for completing daily and weekly challenges. Following community feedback, that was changed so that completing matches nets you XP as well.

The devs have also outlined how they intend to be more transparent with issues and resolutions, in the form of the Hotlist. This is essentially an internal planning tool for tracking and analyzing "critical issues negatively impacting players’ experience with the game and supporting service".

A public-facing version is being worked on to sit alongside the log of hotfixes, content updates, and Season info so that players can get a clear idea of the Hotlist status and actions being undertaken to fix any problems.

(Image credit: 343)

Halo Infinite Season 2 trailers

The first teaser for Halo Infinite Season 2 has dropped and it might give us a few more clues as to what's in store.

First up, community director Brian Jarrard tweeted that everything in the teaser is part of the second season's Battle Pass, adding that items on display are a mix of free and premium content.

Well, almost everything, he clarifies in a later tweet that the skull shoulder piece we see isn't Battle Pass content, saying "just want to be up front as it looks like an item or two slipped in as things were in development flux."

As well as the ton of cosmetics being showcased, we also get a peek at the BTB map Breaker, which you can see at around the 10-second mark, as a warthog goes flying over a lava pit. Jarrard hints that there's some "fun driving" to be had on the map.

(Image credit: 343)

Ar around 14 seconds, we could very well be getting our first look at Last Spartan Standing mode. Described as a "free-for-all elimination mode" in the blog, it sounds very much like Halo's attempt at battle royale.

The teaser shows players hemmed in by a red wall, closing in on them like Fortnite's storm circle.

(Image credit: 343)

As we barrel towards May, we'll undoubtedly get more updates and trailers. Jarrard stresses (opens in new tab) that after Halo Infinite Season 2 goes live, "the team's priority is going after quality of life improvements and feedback items."

So expect improvements and a more transparent dialogue with the community that should shape the multiplayer into something players will love.