GTA 5 took 10 years to introduce this feature and we're so pleased it's finally here

Good news, citizens of Los Santos – you can now press a button to run in GTA 5 rather than spam the action button until your thumb turns blue.

That's right; a full decade after we were first introduced to the carnage that is Grand Theft Auto 5, developer Rockstar has added a simple little setting in your menu that enables you to select "an alternate sprint control option (hold to sprint)". I know. I'm delighted, too.

There's also a change for your Mors Mutual Insurance reporting – instead of claiming every destroyed vehicle separately, you can "claim all destroyed vehicles at once" – and, finally, we can add custom description tags for garages to enable you to "quickly locate your favorite rides".

"These, and many experience improvements inspired by direct feedback from the community like easy-to-access snacks right from the Weapon Wheel and the ability to launch sell missions in invite-only sessions, are on top of the numerous enhancements made since the launch of GTA Online on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S," Rockstar explains (thanks, TheGamer ).

"[This] includes ray-traced reflections and the introduction of the Career Builder making it easier than ever to rise through the criminal ranks — along with the roving Gun Van, 50-car multi-floor garage, new License Plate Creator , Taxi Work, and much more."

