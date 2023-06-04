GTA 5 took 10 years to introduce this feature and we're so pleased it's finally here

Good news, citizens of Los Santos – you can now press a button to run in GTA 5 rather than spam the action button until your thumb turns blue.
That's right; a full decade after we were first introduced to the carnage that is Grand Theft Auto 5, developer Rockstar has added a simple little setting in your menu that enables you to select "an alternate sprint control option (hold to sprint)". I know. I'm delighted, too.
There's also a change for your Mors Mutual Insurance reporting – instead of claiming every destroyed vehicle separately, you can "claim all destroyed vehicles at once" – and, finally, we can add custom description tags for garages to enable you to "quickly locate your favorite rides".
"These, and many experience improvements inspired by direct feedback from the community like easy-to-access snacks right from the Weapon Wheel and the ability to launch sell missions in invite-only sessions, are on top of the numerous enhancements made since the launch of GTA Online on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S," Rockstar explains (thanks, TheGamer).
"[This] includes ray-traced reflections and the introduction of the Career Builder making it easier than ever to rise through the criminal ranks — along with the roving Gun Van, 50-car multi-floor garage, new License Plate Creator, Taxi Work, and much more."
Looking for games like GTA to play while you wait for GTA 6? Join the club. Yes, Grand Theft Auto 6 is on the way, but we've no idea when, exactly, it'll be released.
Sure, we still have GTA 5 and GTA Online to tide us over in the meantime, which have been given a refresh for PS5 and Xbox Series X, but if you’re finding they’re becoming a bit stale, then you may want to branch out… and we've got you covered.