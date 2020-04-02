Growing radio's leadership role in connected vehicles

Even in the “Internet Age”, broadcast radio has never lost its appeal as the dominant listener choice in automotive vehicles, even the newest ones, with billions of people across the planet tuning in at least once a week. That said, the competition, such as satellite radio and streaming audio, encroaching on this audience is fierce, causing broadcast radio’s listenership share to decline.

In an effort to successfully thrive in such a competitive environment and even grow its in-vehicle dominance, broadcast radio must increase the choice of its offerings to the in-vehicle audience. This means more choice in what they’re both hearing and seeing, as well as a graphical interface matching those offered by the competition. To achieve this, broadcast radio needs to employ all technologies, specifically digital broadcast and IP, making radio more discoverable and engaging for its listeners.

This paper focuses on how radio broadcasters can make this happen - through a hybrid radio model that combines the best of free broadcast radio with IP-delivered additional content in the vehicle, giving listeners the sort of touchscreen-accessed, feature-rich experience so far only offered by streaming audio providers.

Xperi, the company behind HD Radio, has designed such a hybrid radio platform ready right now for broadcasters and listeners called ‘DTS Connected Radio’. It provides a full range of hybrid radio features to listeners and radio stations, allowing listeners to get live local news, weather, and sports wherever they are; again for free.

