Google Chat will now let you show off your language skills

Finding the right way to reply in Google Chat is about to get a bit more exotic thanks to a new update.

Google has announced its chat software will benefit from an expanded version of its Smart Replies feature, which now supports several other languages apart from English, adding Spanish, French, and Portuguese options.

Google says (opens in new tab) that when users are typing a reply in the necessary language, Smart Reply will automatically detect the language and offer responses accordingly.

Users can select and send a Smart Reply immediately or edit their response starting with the Smart Reply text, letting you tweak or expand the wording as you prefer.

The update is available now and will be on by default, with the language auto-detection feature also activated now. It will be available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers, along with users with personal Google Accounts.

Google first introduced Smart Reply back in 2018 in an attempt to improve communication between co-workers and teams.

The service has been one of many bundled inside Google Workspace as the firm looks to foster better online collaboration. It recently announced that Google Chat groups will allow up to 8,000 members, a huge increase from the current limit of 400.

The platform will also allow users to automatically create a new task from individual or group messages in a Google Chat.

The new "Add to Tasks" option will appear when hovering over a message in a Google Chat window, alongside the current ability to add a reaction emoji or forward a message to your inbox.

Google Chat also recently received a new feature that allows users to create group chats (known as Spaces) within the platform (opens in new tab) that can then be shared with others in your organization. The company says this will be particularly useful for creating and sharing "topic-based conversations" within your business, such as team discussions, how-to guides and mentoring opportunities.