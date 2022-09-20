Google Chat has finally fixed this really annoying image issue

Audio player loading…

Sending a selection of images or videos over Google Chat will finally be a lot less annoying thanks to a new update.

The chat software has announced that users are now able to select more than one image or video at a time to send with their Google Chat message.

Previously, users were only able to attach a single image or video, often resulting in lengthy waiting and loading times for those looking to send multiple items at once, with the new addition hopefully helping boost online collaboration all round.

Google Chat images

As most of us would probably guess, the feature is pretty straightforward to use. In your selected Google Chat, click through to the image selection menu, and start clicking to pick the images you want to send. Once selected, an image can be clicked on again to deselect.

As before, Google Chat supports sending BMP, GIF, JPEG, PNG, WBMP and HEIC files up to 200MB in size.

In a Google Workspace update blog pos (opens in new tab)t announcing the update, the company announced that iOS and Android users will be able to enjoy the new addition now.

There's no news on when web users will be getting the feature, but given how popular it should prove to be, we can't imagine it will be too long.

The upgrade follows a pledge earlier this year by Google Workspace to help improve communication and collaboration for all kinds of teams.

Users are now able to start a Google Meet call (opens in new tab) directly from their Docs, Sheets or Slides file, with calls also now including polls, Q&As, and automatic noise cancellation across many different kinds of hardware.

Google Chat also recently introduced a new feature that allows users to create group chats (known as Spaces) within the platform (opens in new tab) that can then be shared with others in your organization. The company says this will be particularly useful for creating and sharing "topic-based conversations" within your business, such as team discussions, how-to guides and mentoring opportunities.

Video meetings should also now be more secure and interactive, with the latter point covering features ranging from in-meeting reactions to picture-in-picture video.