GoDaddy helps businesses scale online stores with new managed WooCommerce tool

GoDaddy (opens in new tab) has added a new managed WooCommerce Stores solution to its product suite that it says will streamline operating a WordPress ecommerce platform (opens in new tab).

The managed WooCommerce Stores tool includes features needed to sell goods online, in person and across several marketplaces and social media platforms.

As part of the launch, GoDaddy is offering three managed WooCommerce Store tiers, with the option for businesses to try each plan through a free 14-day trial.

GoDaddy takes on ecommerce

On GoDaddy's new platform, business owners can create unlimited staff accounts, integrate point-of-sale (POS (opens in new tab)) transactions, send professional emails and automated abandoned cart recovery, as well as view and manage cross-channel inventory, product catalog, shipping, and payments.

"With our new Managed WooCommerce Stores offering, we wanted to manage complexity and ensure ease-of-use, yet deliver the nearly infinite flexibility of WordPress to empower growing businesses to operate at peak performance while selling exactly the way they want," said Osama Beider, President of GoDaddy Commerce.

"GoDaddy is one of the largest providers of WordPress solutions, and we're committed to ensuring businesses with more complex needs can also access seamless e-commerce solutions."

With the inclusion of more than 25 premium extensions, GoDaddy’s managed WooCommerce Stores solution offers WordPress functionalities, which is included in the plan.

The solution is managed, therefore, GoDaddy's team looks after the WordPress and WooCommerce software, plugins and extensions of the online stores created with the tool.

Managed WooCommerce Stores is GoDaddy's latest addition to its lineup of commerce offerings including GoDaddy’s recently announced POS (opens in new tab).

“Businesses can easily add more plugins as their business scales, and the software will always be kept up to date, including PHP versions, WordPress + WooCommerce, plugins and extensions,” wrote GoDaddy in a blog post (opens in new tab).

GoDaddy's managed WooCommerce Stores platform is hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud servers.

GoDaddy’s WordPress ecommerce hosting (opens in new tab) solution includes unlimited visitors, storage and product listings for one store, as well as free SSL (opens in new tab) installed and configured.