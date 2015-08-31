Smaller version of New Nintendo 3DS is coming to the US

Reggie Fils-Aime was telling the truth, the smaller version of the New Nintendo 3DS will be heading to the US in the fall.

Bundled with Animal Crossing: Happy Home Designer, the more petite version of Nintendo's new handheld will cost $220 and come with two interchangeable faceplates and one amiibo card - an NFC chip-equipped piece of paper that acts like Nintendo's line of plastic toys.

It's safe to assume that Nintendo will bring more faceplate designs, as well as more amiibo cards, to the US in the coming months and that this is just the first step in Nintendo's big holiday push.

The New Nintendo 3DS XL has been on sale here in the US for a few months alongside the standard 3DS, the 3DS XL and Nintendo 2DS, but until today the more manageable version of the New 3DS was only available in Japan, Europe and Australia.

Nintendo has yet to say if or when the console will be sold outside of the bundle or when more faceplates will be available however there's a very good chance that will happen before Dec. 1.