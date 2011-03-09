Microsoft Xbox 360 Kinect dips below £100 mark

Were you one of the folks who didn't join the pre-Christmas queue for Microsoft Kinect because you knew the price would drop? Congratulations, you can now save £30 and feel smug about it.

CVG is reporting that ShopTo.com is now shipping the Xbox 360's motion gaming peripheral for £99.85 as part of a trend of UK retailers lowering the cost of the add-on.

Other price cuts are on offer from Amazon (£104.40) and GAME (£109.99) while Zavvi.com (£109.85) has also knocked £20 off of the RRP.

Not official

While retailers are slashing prices across the web, Microsoft has not announced any official price cut and is maintaining the RRP of £129.99 in the UK.

However, with the promise of more games on the way, including Kinect Star Wars, later this year, The Big M will be hoping that more punters are inclined to pick up the hardware while the going's good.

Other high profile titles heading to the platform in 2011 include, Virtua Tennis 4, Michael Jackson: The Experience and Forza Motorosport 4.