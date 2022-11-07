Fortnite x Polo collab is still cheaper than Overwatch 2 skins

Audio player loading…

The latest Fortnite collab was announced, and instead of a free concert, you’ll get to wear your favorite high fashion brand into battle.

The Fortnite x Polo collaboration will be the next big event coming to Fortnite. From November 5, 2022, Fortnite players will be able to drop into the battle royal kitted out in the latest fashion.

The skins and accessories are inspired by Ralph Lauren’s 1992 Stadium Collection, known as the iconic streetwear fashion that combined the kits of auto-racing and aviation. The skins look really cool, but is it worth the price tag?

If you want to get these items, the skin bundle will cost you 1,500 V Bucks, or $11.99 / £9.74 / AUD$18.56, not to mention all the other accessories.

Trendy collabs

V bucks are Epic Games' most lucrative asset when it comes to Fortnite. This currency is the gateway to all the new sought-after skins, items, and dances. If you want to purchase these at a discounted price, then getting the Battle Pass is the way to go, but this will still cost you $7.99 / £6.49 / AUD$12.38 separately.

No matter where you look, monetization is unavoidable in Fortnite. This is true for any free-to-play game; Epic Games needs to make money somehow. However, Fornite also has a noticeably younger audience, who can be impressionable when it comes to the latest trends.

It’s easy to associate Fortnite with its skins and accessories, as the cosmetics are front and center in every new seasonal update. In the blog post announcing the collaboration, Epic describes the partnership with Polo as being the combination of “courage, perseverance, and style”, which seems a bit much for a couple of virtual skins.

Ethical shopping

The widespread acceptance of Epic Games’ approach to monetization in Fortnite will have a wider impact on live service games as a whole. Many games have shifted to free-to-play models in hopes of creating a cash cow that’ll drip them profits through Battle Passes and in-game purchases.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Overwatch 2 is a great example of this transition. While I love the new abilities, heroes, and map designs in Blizzard’s hero shooter, the Achilles Heel in Overwatch 2 is the in-game purchases. The cost of items is ridiculous, and if you don’t pony up, it will literally take you more than 300 years to unlock everything in the game .

If this is the impact of Blizzard focusing on a ‘Fortnite generation’, a group of players grown used to seasonal cosmetic microtransations, even expectant of them, then it will likely become the norm for smaller developers to follow suit.