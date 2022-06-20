Diablo Immortal hate doesn't stop it raking in $24M in two weeks

Audio player loading…

Diablo Immortal's microtransactions have already rinsed players for $24 million in the two weeks since its launch.

Activision Blizzard's latest foray into mobile games is doing incredibly well, despite getting a ton of backlash over its microtransactions. Diablo Immortal has been criticized for a number of mechanics that funnel players into dropping cash if they want to make any meaningful progress. It'll cost you $100k to max out your character fully in the free-to-play game, for example.

The revelation seemingly hasn't put anyone off, with the title racking up five million downloads and $24 million in microtransactions. The stats come from the tracking website AppMagic (opens in new tab) via PCGamesN (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: Blizzard)

Diablo Immoral

The majority of the revenue is split between US and South Korean players at 44% and 22% respectively. Whether it'll be able to maintain this momentum is another story entirely.

Diablo Immortal has been blasted for its 'predatory' microtransactions which have earned it a 0.4 user score over on Metacritic (opens in new tab). The subreddit (opens in new tab) is filled with complaints, and they're not just tied to the monetary side of things. The lack of a roadmap or pertinent developer updates is a bugbear (opens in new tab), along with the difficulty in finding (opens in new tab) players to take on a dungeon with.

The hidden caps that prevent grinding for free (opens in new tab) aren't being looked upon too kindly either. Free-to-play games have to make money somehow but shoehorning them in and forcing players down a play-to-win path just isn't it. On top of that, the game seems to have a number of problems, even if we ignore the microtransaction portion of it.

But it is possible to play it without breaking the bank, as TRG guides editor Patrick Dane discovered. According to our Pat, you can have a great time in Diablo Immortal for less than $10.