Fitbit Versa is the Fitbit Blaze 2 in all but name, replaces original Blaze watch

Back before the Fitbit Ionic was announced, an article on Bloomberg cited people familiar with the company's upcoming products saying the firm was working on follow ups to both the Fitbit Charge 2 and Blaze.

Fitbit has now confirmed the newly announce Versa watch has replaced the Blaze in its product line up.

A spokesperson for the company told TechRadar, "One of the key differentiators of Fitbit is our portfolio of products that offers users a way to find the right device for their needs and their style. Fitbit Versa will be replacing Fitbit Blaze in our product lineup.

"Current Fitbit Blaze users will be able to continue using their device. This is similar to how Fitbit Ionic replaced Fitbit Surge in our product lineup last year."

Get the Blaze while it's hot

You now can't buy the Fitbit Blaze on the manufacturer's official website, but we've found it available through a variety of third-party retailers. If you're looking to get a good deal on the Fitbit Blaze, you may want to buy soon as when stock runs out Fitbit likely won't be producing anymore.

There's currently no official word on the rumored Fitbit Charge 3, but considering September will mark the two year anniversary of the Fitbit Charge 2 launch it'd make sense for the company to upgrade one of its best selling product lines before the end of the year.

We've tried the new Fitbit Versa, which comes with a slimmer design than the Blaze and Ionic as well as a lower price tag than Fitbit's only other smartwatch. You can read our hands on Fitbit Versa review now.