Fall Guys is ‘still coming’ to Nintendo Switch and Xbox, says Mediatonic

Fall Guys is definitely still coming to Nintendo Switch and Xbox, with developer Mediatonic confirming that it is “finalising development” of these versions of the game.

The confirmation from Mediatonic comes in a recent blog post for the game's mid-season update. In the post, Mediatonic acknowledges that it understands “news regarding Fall Guys on Nintendo Switch and Xbox is highly anticipated”. The studio goes on to reveal that it’s currently “finalising development” on these versions and that, while they aren’t in this update, they are “still coming”.

The main purpose of the post is to celebrate the long-awaited arrival of cross-platform lobbies in Fall Guys. Now, players on PlayStation and PC can form parties and, as long as they link their Epic Accounts to Fall Guys, they'll "be able to play together by using the 'Invite Players' functionality."

Mediatonic says it’s “super excited to enable this cross-platform functionality for our existing platforms as a first step.”

Mediatonic first announced its plans to bring Fall Guys to Nintendo Switch and Xbox around a year ago now, back in February 2021. These versions were expected to release in mid-2021 but a delay was announced in April 2021, with Mediatonic stating that the release schedule was “unfortunately just too soon for us to include all of the tasty new features we're working on.”

Mediatonic confirmed towards the end of 2021 that the Xbox and Nintendo Switch versions of the game would not release as part of the Season 6 launch, writing, “speculation on social media connecting these new console releases to the Season 6 launch and we want to clarify that that's not the case so no one’s left confused looking for the game on these platforms.” The studio did, however, add that the releases were still "top priorities in active development."

At the moment, though the studio has now re-confirmed the Xbox and Switch releases are coming, an exact release date hasn't been confirmed.

Analysis: Coming soon?

So, while we know that the Nintendo Switch and Xbox versions of Fall Guys are definitely still in the works, Mediatonic didn’t actually give any kind of release date in its latest post.

However, when Mediatonic delayed the releases in April 2021, it said that the delay would give the development team “some time to add features like crossplay, so when we add new platforms, players will be able to stumble in harmony with their pals, regardless of their platform of choice.”

Now that crossplay has actually arrived and development on these versions is being “finalized” it really only feels like a matter of time.

After a couple of years as a popular PlayStation and PC exclusive, availability on more platforms feels like it can really only be a good thing for Fall Guys and its player base. While Xbox and Switch players wait, they can always check out the Fall Guys Monopoly set announced earlier this year. It has interactive obstacles and everything.