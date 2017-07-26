Facebook's first TV shows are reportedly just weeks away

Following reports that Facebook may be eyeing television programming as its next frontier, it looks like the social media giant could debut its first TV block as soon as next month.

Following a series of delays, Facebook's suite of TV-style content is expected to launch in the middle of August, people familiar with the matter tell Bloomberg.

According to the report, both inexpensive short-form entertainment and higher-budget shows are being developed for Facebook's TV initiative, with partners being asked to submit their completed pilots now.

FaceTube

Facebook's TV offering will reportedly be a mix of user-generated and original content, and live in a new tab separate from users' go-to News Feed.

As for what one can expect from Facebook's video block, sources tell Bloomberg company is looking for content more akin to YouTube than the top-shelf likes of Netflix, HBO or Showtime.

Facebook has yet to publicly confirm its plans for TV-style content, but given its work pushing Facebook Live to prominence (and overall zeal when pursuing ad revenue), we feel confident the company is keen on internet video and one day making it as much an everyday part of your life on Facebook as, well, Facebook.