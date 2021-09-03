Duda extends e-commerce capability investment with Snipcart acquisition

Off the back of a $50m funding round, web building platform Duda has now acquired an e-commerce solution that allows businesses to add a shopping cart to their websites.

The Palo Alto-based firm has bought Snipcart for an undisclosed amount to boost its e-commerce capabilities, with the pair already working on the integration expected to be released in early 2022.

Duda will continue to offer its existing e-commerce solution alongside Snipcart, but the latter will also continue to offer its products and services independently to customers.

e-commerce 2.0

As both companies join forces, Duda plans to invest in growing the Snipcart team and adding more capabilities and features to the core Snipcart platform.

“We’re thrilled to join Duda! We cherish our bootstrap beginnings, but this booming market gave us a sense that we were only scratching the surface of how far we could get," said Snipcart CEO, Francois Lanthier Nadeau.

“When Duda approached us, we discovered strong synergies within this partnership. You rarely find an acquiring company that is technologically, culturally, and financially aligned. I have no doubt that with the focus on growing ecommerce and the combined resources of both companies there is no limit to what we can achieve together.”

Duda has seen a 265% year-over-year increase in e-commerce websites being built on its platform.

Duda’s customers will now be able to make any data or inventory they have shoppable while offering the tools needed to sell either physical or digital products, add shopping carts, accept one-time payments, or on-going subscriptions, under one online buying experience.

“With this exciting step, we intend to strengthen Duda’s presence within the marketplace and focus on providing a robust ecommerce solution, we believe that in Snipcart we found an innovative and flexible platform and a super passionate team that we are excited to welcome into the Duda family," noted Duda CEO and Co-Founder, Itai Sadan.