Dragon's Dogma 2 is official and you can celebrate by picking up the OG game for a steal

Capcom has made dreams come true with the announcement of Dragon's Dogma 2. Whose dreams? Mine. And now I'm going to do you a favour.

Dragon's Dogma director, Hideaki Itsuno, broke the news at the end of the 10 Years of Dragon's Dogma livestream (opens in new tab) . The team whipped off their hoodies to reveal matching t-shirts with the new Dragon's Dogma 2 logo emblazoned across them. I'm pretty sure I heard angels singing too, but maybe that was just my imagination.

The fist game came out in 2012 and was just flat out great. The pawn system was amazing and I could sit here and gush about the game all day. But now you can play it and see for yourself for less than five dollars. It's so cheap right now across PC and console, and you need to know what you missed out on – while prepping for the sequel.

(Image credit: Capcom)

Grab a cult classic for a steal

Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen is the re-released version of the game which includes a ton of extra content. It was ported to PS4 and Xbox One so you can pick it up in your console's respective store right now, or over on Steam. Check out how insane these prices are:

Dragon's Dogma only downfall at the time was it's lack of co-op. The pawns are great and the system is incredibly fun. Having them off out on their own adventures to being back helpful tips, or finding ones to recruit adds a whole other level to the gameplay. But it's not the same as playing with real humans.

Which is why it sucked big time when the Dragon's Dogma Online MMO got an exclusive release in Japan. But the game was shut down back in 2019 due to low player counts so I wasn't feeling quite as jealous after that.

Basically, we've been waiting on a sequel for a decade here in the west. We hoped that we'd hear news of Dragon's Dogma 2 during the stream, so this announcement has made my week. And the price tag of the original game right now has made it even sweeter. At this price, I'd say just buy it outright. It's less than the price of a coffee, and if you hate it you can let me know on socials and I'll tell you why you're wrong.