Dell’s new 2-in-1 means business with Kaby Lake CPUs and security chops

Dell has revealed a new 2-in-1 convertible notebook over at CES, and it’s another offering in the Latitude range providing plenty in the way of flexibility while also delivering performance with Intel’s newest CPU on board.

The Latitude 5285 boasts dual-core Kaby Lake processors (with vPro support) and integrated graphics (Intel HD Graphics 620), backed up with either 4GB, 8GB or 16GB of 1866MHz system RAM.

This hybrid has a 12.3-inch Gorilla Glass touchscreen display with a 1920 x 1280 resolution, which also benefits from anti-glare and anti-smudge countermeasures to keep that screen fingerprint-free.

Although you may need your prints if you go for the optional fingerprint sensor – other security measures include TPM 2.0 and optional Dell data protection and management software.

Storage options include up to a 256GB SATA SSD, or up to a 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD, or a 512GB PCIe OPAL SED solid-state drive.

Optional facial recognition

You also get a pair of cameras – 8-megapixel on the back, 5-megapixel on the front (with an optional infrared camera to support Windows Hello login via facial recognition) – and for connectivity there are two USB Type-C ports, one USB 3.0 connector, and a microSD plus microSIM card slot.

The tablet comes with an integrated ‘auto-deploy’ kickstand that can tilt back 150-degrees, and the slate is 9.8mm thick, weighing just over 900g (the total weight of the 2-in-1 complete with travel keyboard is just over 1.2kg).

Other available options include 4G LTE mobile broadband, alongside the laptop’s 802.11ac dual-band (2x2) Wi-Fi, and a FIPS 201 smart card reader, along with a contactless smart card/NFC reader.

Dell’s Latitude 5285 will be available on February 28 with prices starting at $899 (around £735, AU$1,245).