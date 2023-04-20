Dashlane launches first SSO powered by confidential computing

Dashlane, our pick as the best password manager, has launched in beta its new Single Sign-On (SSO) feature which integrates with secure cloud technology.

Dashlane Confidential SSO makes use of AWS Nitro Enclaves to offer a secure and isolated cloud computing environment from which to operate, and is the first in a series of new security features that Dashlane will be releasing in the upcoming months.

While Dashlane already has SSO capabilities for cloud-based credentials, "the new configuration of Dashlane Confidential SSO removes layers of complexity in deployment, offering a seamless integration with any SAML 2.0 (Security Assertion Markup Language) Identity Provider, all while maintaining the privacy of users' data."

Head in the cloud

SSO allows users to log in to their numerous accounts for different software and services with just one set of credentials, vastly improving efficiency in the workplace. With Dashlane's new version of this feature, which makes use of fully isolated virtual machines, there is now no need for "complex customer configurations" to ensure that Dashlane can encrypt contents safely whilst maintaining zero-knowledge of them.

This also means that, according to Dashlane, the Confidential SSO is the first of its kind to allow for easy integration with a firm's identity management software, with Dashlane themselves mentioning popular examples such as Okta, AzureAD, JumpCloud, and Google Workspace.

According to Dashlane, this "not only [removes] the friction of hosting a separate encryption service but also [leverages] cutting-edge technology to uplevel Dashlane’s zero-knowledge approach to security."

“Confidential computing is a new paradigm in digital security and a cornerstone in addressing the ever-evolving threat landscape,” says Frederic Rivain, Chief Technology Officer at Dashlane.

He also added that "it is the first of several applications leveraging AWS Nitro Enclaves that we plan to unveil this year, and it also embodies our commitment to applying pioneering technology to deliver the most secure solutions for our customers without taxing them on convenience.”

Arvind Raghu, Principal Specialist at Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud, commented that "AWS provides secure and reliable infrastructure that Dashlane relies on as a business built on customer trust.”

"By leveraging AWS Nitro Enclaves, Dashlane is bringing the high-level security of confidential computing to their customers of all sizes to safeguard credentials."

One beta customer has already said that, thanks to the new feature, "our business and team members can easily access Dashlane along with our other work applications."

They added that, "The deployment experience was seamless, allowing us to get our customers up and running quickly, making it very scalable for our team... data privacy and security are of utmost importance to us, and Confidential SSO leverages confidential computing for a high level of security. This complements other areas of Dashlane’s product and gives us peace of mind that our information is protected."

Other plans that Dashlane has for confidential computing include using AWS Nitro Enclaves for passkeys - which may be the future of credential security by eliminating the need for passwords altogether - as well as allowing for the protection of customer data with a system that doesn't require a master password.

The company will also be releasing source code onto GitHub this summer to allow developers and researchers to vet its new confidential computing system, in a move that Dashlane describes as part of its "recent push into greater transparency."