Full game downloads coming to Xbox 360?

Full videogame downloads may soon become a reality for Xbox 360 users, according to Fable creator Peter Molyneux.

In an interview with Gamesindustry.biz, Molyneux hinted at full game downloads, saying: "I think it would be a great thing for this studio to work on. I can't say anything else on it – I would be killed to death."

Space hoggers

At the moment, games are downloadable from both the Xbox Live Marketplace and PlayStation Network, but these downloads are limited to older, less memory sapping titles.

In reality for new, full games to be downloaded it would take around 6GB of hard-disk space and a long wait – even with the best internet connection.

Despite this, the prospect of not having to lug yourself down to the nearest Game store to get the latest titles is an enticing one for many.