HP's Pavilion Touchsmart Sleekbook has a touchscreen, surprisingly

There are two new Sleekbooks coming out of the HP camp this CES 2013, both rocking Windows 8 but only one with touch-ability.

The HP Pavilion Touchsmart Sleekbook is the tactilian one, obviously, managing to cram a 15.6-inch touch-panel display in where the HP Pavilion Sleekbook has a non-touch one.

You pay for this finger-friendliness in girth though, with the TouchSmart coming in at 23mm thick, whereas the Pavilion Sleekbook (non-touch) is 21mm.

Not hot heat

Both laptops come with replaceable batteries, gesture-friendly trackpads and HP's CoolSense tech that automatically adjusts how the machine disseminates heat based on how and where you're using it - no more toasty laps or overheating bases to worry about.

Both models come with AMD processors (hence Sleekbook, not Ultrabook); an AMD A8 with 6GB of RAM as a kicking off point for the TouchSmart, whereas the non-touch Pavilion starts with an A6 and 4GB of RAM.

The TouchSmart outdoes the non-touch edition on hard drive space too, coming with a minimum of 750GB versus the non-touch's 500GB.

The non-touch HP Pavilion Sleekbook beats the touch-enabled version on release date though, heading to the US later this month for $499; the Touchsmart edition should land in February from $699.

We're waiting to hear back from HP on international release dates and pricing, so stay tuned.