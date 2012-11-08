Canon enables scanning to your mobile devices

Canon has launched three new document capturing solutions aimed at the mobile workforce market.

The new solutions comprise of a new free app, CaptureOnTouch Mobile, for iOS and Android, a new ultra-compact imageFORMULA DR-C125W desktop scanner with integrated Wi-Fi, and the Canon Wi-Fi unit WU10, an optional Wi-Fi accessory for Canon's portable scanners.

CaptureOnTouch Mobile

The new free CaptureOnTouch app allows mobile workers, to capture documents directly to their iPhone, iPad and Android devices and share them immediately to cloud applications or direct to pre-defined office workflows.

Using the app, users can share documents immediately to their favourite pre-installed cloud-based apps, such as Evernote or Google Drive.

The app supports high-quality image capturing with double-sided batch scanning in colour, and features such as automatic document size detection, deskew and blank page deletion.

Canon imageFORMULA DR-C125W

The new ultra-compact imageFORMULA DR-C125W is Canon's first scanner to include built-in Wi-Fi functionality, allowing users to scan documents wirelessly to their smartphones and tablets.

The imageFORMULA DR-C125W can also easily be shared by office workers across a team or department by integrating it into their company's existing Wi-Fi network. Users can also connect and scan from their laptops or desktop PCs using their preferred ISIS/TWAIN based imaging applications, using Canon's Scanner Wireless Connection Utility.

Add Wi-Fi and power to your imageFORMULA P-215 scanner

Canon Wi-Fi unit WU10

In addition to the app and the imageFORMULA DR-C125W Canon have also added a scanner add-on to retrofit Wi-Fi to their existing portable imageFORMULA P-215 scanner.

Additionally the integrated battery in the WU10 also provides power to the scanner, which means no external power source is needed. It is possible to scan up to 400 coloured images with the Canon Wi-Fi unit WU10's fully-charged battery.

The Canon Wi-Fi unit WU10 and imageFORMULA DR-C125W are available now and the CaptureOnTouch Mobile app is expected to be available as a free download via the App Store (iOS) or Google Play (Android) from the middle of November 2012.