Cities Skylines 2 release date, trailers, and everything we know so far

The Cities: Skylines 2 release date has finally been announced. It's the city building sim sequel to one of the best strategy and building simulators ever made. The worthy successor of the SimCity series, is coming out later this year.

Coming to Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC October 24, 2023, Cities: Skylines 2 will build on the previous game's foundations with several new features. Like the first simulation game, this sequel will allow players to build a city and manage its economy and civilians in incredible detail.

Want to know more about how much freedom you’ll have to build the city of your dreams? Read on for everything we know about Cities: Skylines 2 so far.

Cities: Skylines 2: cut to the chase

What is it: The second in the city building simulator series by Colossal Order

The second in the city building simulator series by Colossal Order When does it come out? October 24, 2023

October 24, 2023 What can I play it on? Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC

(Image credit: Paradox Interactive )

Cities: Skylines 2 is set to release October 24, 2023 on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC. The release date was finally confirmed thanks to a pre-order trailer that aired during the Xbox Games Showcase.

Cities: Skylines 2 trailer

The most recent in-game footage trailer for Cities: Skylines 2 sees a detailed look into what features this strategy and city building sim has to offer.

"Every skyscrapper, roundabout, district, and city, is nothing without you" the trailer details. After this inspirational quotes Paradox Interactive gives fans a better look at how players will interact with the world of Cities: Skylines 2.

You can see players building bridges, tramlines, schools, and even coal powerplants. It's so detailed that there's even an option to monitor and regulate air pollution. One of our prayers for the sequel has also been answered as the last moment of the trailer hints at a new climate and changing seasons.

Cities: Skylines 2 has tons of new trailers and dev diaries for you to check out. You’ll find all of these on the official Cities: Skylines YouTube channel .

Cities: Skylines 2 gameplay

From what has been shared about Cities: Skylines 2 so far, this sequel seeks to build upon and strengthen the foundations of its predecessor.

Cities: Skylines 2 offers a “deep simulation and a living economy”, according to the Steam page . “[That’ll] challenge your decision-making skills and allow you to build the cities of your dreams”, much like the first city-building game.

This time, the sequel will allow you to complete fully realized transport and economy systems and have more modding and customization options. The newest dev diary also introduced a complex AI pathfinding system that will give more realism to how citizens navigate your city.

There's also reforms to road systems as vehicles will now use all lanes, preventing needless traffic, while there will also be varying levels of danger when navigating the roads. Delivery trucks and citizens will play it safe while emergency vehicles are more likely to speed or do dangerous U-turns in traffic.

Cities: Skylines 2 news

Cities: Skylines 2 announcement

Colossal Order has announced the next installment of the much-loved city-building simulator game, Cities: Skylines 2. The first look at this anticipated sequel was shown off at the 2023 Paradox Announcement show as part of birthday celebrations for the original game.

Cities: Skylines 2 has robbed its younger generation for realism

One of the most interesting elements that stood out from Cities: Skylines 2 new dev diary was it's use of an AI pathfinding system. This new feature is infinitely more complex than Cities: Skylines one that operated solely on proximity. One of the biggest features of this new AI is that the younger citizens now have less money which will force them to make complex choices when navigating your city.



Cities Skylines 2 looks like it will build on its original title with a ton of brilliant new features and updates, meaning that it's a strong contender for our best simulation games list.