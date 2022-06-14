Call of Duty: Warzone’s new map revealed by a cake

Audio player loading…

The next map coming to Call of Duty: Warzone has been revealed in a strangely appetizing way.

Fortune’s Keep will be making its way to Call of Duty: Warzone as part of the battle royale’s upcoming Season 4. Activision shared the island’s tactical map in a tweet (opens in new tab), giving us a glimpse of what’s in store.

Smaller than Caldera but larger than Rebirth Island, it’ll be playable in Warzone’s Resurgence game mode, so expect to be fighting in smaller lobbies and faster-paced matches. A Winery, Bay, Graveyard, and Lighthouse are all present across the island, as well as a Keep that looks to be a grand stately home. There’s also a building perched atop a mountain called Overlook, which Stephen King fans might be hoping is a hotel.

The map’s far more verdant than Rebirth Island, better fitting Caldera’s tropical environment. It also looks to feature more open space – particularly on the right-hand side of the island – although there are plenty of tight corners and dense collections of buildings spread throughout.

Activision hasn’t confirmed when Warzone Season 4 will drop, but the update can’t be too far away if we’ve already got eyes on this new map. The battle royale’s sequel, Warzone 2, is also expected to release later this year shortly after Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Warzone will stay live when the sequel’s up, but player progression won’t be shared across the games.

Cake delivery

Fortune’s Keep had a more edible reveal than most Warzone updates. Pieces of the map were gradually released throughout Monday, June 13, as streamers and content creators were sent individual sections of a 12-part puzzle to slowly piece together.

Weirder, some creators were sent entire cakes that had a section of the new map printed on their icing. YouTuber JGOD shared a video (opens in new tab) of the cake they received, as did streamer BearPig (opens in new tab), showing some pretty appetizing green piping.

The final pieces of the puzzle were tweeted directly by the Call of Duty and Raven Software Twitter accounts, before being assembled into the final reveal. Free cakes don’t make for a half-bad marketing stunt, although we’re a little disappointed Fortune’s Keep isn’t home to even one bakery.

Activision has shown its penchant for strange reveals lately. Last month, it revealed Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s release date by painting a mural of Ghost on the deck of a container ship.