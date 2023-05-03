Box thinks AI is the key to making you more productive

By Craig Hale
published

ChatGPT right in Box? You got it

Box AI
Top cloud storage provider Box has announced the integration of ChatGPT right into its ecosystem in a bid to give customers another reason to choose the platform that continues to grow in popularity.

Box AI promises to uncover insights, answer questions, and create content having assessed the context of a customer’s drive, all while integrating OpenAI’s large language model (LLM) into its Box Content Cloud.

Having witnessed the explosion of artificial intelligence in the months following ChatGPT’s public preview launch, many companies have expressed an interest in the technology but few have gone as far as successfully implementing it, especially in the cloud storage space, giving Box a slight lead.

Box AI uses ChatGPT

Box co-founder and CEO Aaron Levie explained that each company’s documents, videos, presentations, spreadsheets, and more, make it unique: “When combined with AI, we will be able to unlock the value of this content and make every person in a company smarter and more productive.”

The announcement paints the picture of financial statements and legal contracts, to presentations and policies, which can be digested and reinterpreted by the AI productivity tool.

There are two key areas set to be the main focus of its initial launch: finding the right answers in existing content, and creating new content.

A company spokesperson told TechRadar Pro that pricing would be announced later on at the point of general availability, and that “initial access will be granted to select Box customers through an upcoming partner program.” 

Users can sign up for the private beta on the company’s website (opens in new tab).

