Boost your Google Photos collection with this new 5TB storage plan

Google is looking to make its online cloud storage platform more appealing to heavy-duty users with the launch of a new mid-level tier option.

Previously, file-hungry Google One users have had to choose between two distinct options - either 2TB storage at $10 per month, or 10TB at a much higher $50 per month.

Now, the company has quietly introduced a new middle ground option offering 5TB storage at $24.99 per month, with the option of paying $250 for a full year - a saving of 17%.

Alongside the much more affordable level of storage provided by the new tier, users will also get a range of perks previously only available to the 10TB option. This includes access to Android VPN, faster access to Google support, and 10% in credit on Google Store purchases.

There will also be family sharing available, meaning you can add in other users to enjoy your storage with you.

Google users can still enjoy the company's 15GB storage cap for free, with low-level options for 100GB at $1.99 per month of 200GB for $2.99 per month still available.

The move comes shortly after Google ended free unlimited storage on its Google Photos service, which led to widespread condemnation from users across the globe.

The change meant users could no longer enjoy unbound storage for compressed photos, with many being forced to start paying for a Google One option, or face having to prune their Photos library.

For more information on what your options are, or extra advice, you can check out our guide to Google Photos storage.

This new tier should mean good news for those who felt a little limited by Google's decision to end compressed storage on its photo service. By our calculations, 2TB storage should be enough to store well over half a million images, so you'll never run short of space again.

