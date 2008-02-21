Olympic high-def disks only for winners

Should you happen to be one of those people who arranges the books on their shelves alphabetically, you'll probably like the new recordable media from Panasonic that allow you to record the summer Olympics on Olympic-branded disks.

The official Olympic video media go on sale in Japan in April and versions will be available in other territories around the same time.

The choice includes different-sized packs of Blu-ray BD-R, BD-R DL (dual layer), BD-RE (re-recordable), BD-RE DL disks as well as DVD-R and DVD-RAM selections.

Alas, for anyone who happened to make a very unfortunate high-definition buying decision in the recent past, there won't be any HD DVD disks. Aw...