Big firms are being hit with hundreds of cyberattacks every week

The number of cyberattacks against big firms is constantly rising, and is now at the point where increased stress, long hours and hard work are business as usual for SecOps teams. 

Trellix recently polled 9,000 security decision makers from large organizations (at least 500 employees) and found that the average firm has to address some 51 cybersecurity incidents - every day. What’s more, a third (36%) said they have to address up to 200 incidents a day. 

As a result, two in five (40%) have lost up to 10% of their revenue to cyberattacks over the last 12 months, alone. 

Blind spots

To some extent, it’s siloed cybersecurity solutions that exacerbate the problem. For almost two-thirds of the respondents (60%), security products are integrated poorly, preventing teams from being efficient. Another third (34%) said they have known blind spots across their networks and endpoints (opens in new tab). Consequently, 60% said they can’t keep up with how fast various cybersecurity threats evolve. 

Trellix’s report concludes how “for many organizations”, the key to solving this problem is unifying all the various cybersecurity solutions into a single extended detection and response (XDR) platform. That, however, is a challenge, as some two-thirds (63%) of the survey’s respondents don’t even know what XDR means (or have a “partial understanding” of the concept).

“This uncertainty has created confusion about what exactly XDR is,” the report states. “32% called it a solution, 19% called it a feature, and 15% called it a product”.

Instead, Trellix sees XDR as an ecosystem, capable of automating processes and prioritizing critical concerns, detecting threats in real time across vectors, improving efficiency by freeing up staff time, and adapting security architecture to new threats. The company also says the respondents using XDR reported shorter mean time for incident response, better visibility and insight across vectors, and “significant” cost savings. 

