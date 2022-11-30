AWS CEO: Embrace cloud and save your dollars…and possibly the world too

Audio player loading…

The CEO of Amazon Web Services (AWS) has looked to appeal to businesses around the world in a bid to strengthen the status of the cloud even further.

Speaking at the opening keynote of the company’s AWS re:Invent 2022 event in Las Vegas, Adam Selipsky highlighted how utilizing the cloud can be useful for companies worried about their economic situation.

“When it comes to the cloud, many of our customers know they should be leaning in,” Selipsky said. “The cloud is more cost-effective and many customers are saving 30% or more - if you are looking to tighten your belt, the cloud is the place to do it.”

Cloud goals

In a wide-ranging keynote that spread from the vastness of space to the depths of the ocean, as well as the world of imagination, Selispky outlined how AWS can be a vital partner for businesses on every stage of their cloud journey.

“Managing the scale and growth of data is both a huge challenge and opportunity,” he noted. “You need a complete set of tools that account for the scale and variety of data. AWS is focused on building up all of these capabilities.”

Admitting that “working with data is tricky”, Selipsky noted that the world will more than double the amount of data produced since the dawn of the digital age.

Data is, “the cornerstone of almost every organization’s digital transformation,” Selipsky stated, with the company’s huge range of database, analytics and other tools ideally placed to help companies of all sizes get the most out of this mountain of data.

Elsewhere, Selipsky touched on issues of sustainability, which he highlighted as “the issue of our generation”.

AWS has indicated a significant push towards going green in recent months, with the company announcing at re:Invent that it is looking to work on 100% renewable energy by 2025 - a goal that Selipsky says is already 85% complete. The company is also aiming to go “water positive” by 2030 as it looks to help address climate change, which Selipsky notes, “is a problem for all of us”.

“We are determined to be inventive and relentless, as we work to make the cloud the cleanest and the most energy-efficient way to run all of your infrastructure and your business,” said Selipsky.