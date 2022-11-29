Live
AWS re:Invent 2022: All the latest news, updates and more
We're live at AWS re:Invent 2022 with all the latest news
Welcome to our live coverage of AWS re:Invent 2022.
The cloud computing giant has once again taken over Las Vegas to show off and celebrate its successes over the last year, and is also set to reveal a whole host of new releases, upgrades and more.
This week, we're set to hear keynotes from AWS CEO Adam Selipsky, Swami Sivasubramanian, Vice President of AWS Data and Machine Learning, and Dr. Werner Vogels, Vice President and CTO, AWS, among many others.
So stay tuned for all the latest AWS re:Invent 2022 news and more with our live blog!
Good morning and welcome to day 1 of AWS re:Invent 2022!
We're up bright and early this morning (thanks jet lag) and full of excitement for Adam Selipsky's keynote todya, where we'll no doubt see and hear about all the company's latest news and releases.
