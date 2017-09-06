Avast targets SMB market with new security solutions

In order to better cater to the security needs of small and medium-sized businesses, Avast has announced its new Avast Business solutions portfolio with three tiers of advanced endpoint protection for SMBs.

The company’s new portfolio is powered by the integration of threat detection technologies and infrastructure that it acquired from its acquisition of AVG in September of last year.

Avast’s strongest SMB security protection will help ensure business continuity by reducing the productivity loss and downtime that occurs from ransomware attacks and other advanced security threats.

The new business portfolio will be available in three tiers and businesses can choose from Avast’s Business Antivirus, Antivirus Pro or Antivirus Pro Plus. Advanced antivirus and data and identity protection features will be available across all three versions of the portfolio as well as managed services for channel partners.

Kevin Chapman, SVP and general manager of Avast’s SMB Business highlighted how the company has been working to combine its own security solutions for businesses with those of AVG since the acquisition last year, saying:

“Since Avast acquired AVG, our focus has been on combining the best of both business product portfolios, partner programs, tools and systems to build a more powerful security engine with customized solutions that take the complexity out of protecting businesses.”