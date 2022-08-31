Asus unveils its most flexible business laptops yet

Audio player loading…

Asus has unveiled its newest expansion in the Expert series lineup of laptops at IFA 2022 .

Looking to expand its business laptop focus, the new models include the first mobile workstation in the Expert series range, along with its lightest 16in laptop yet.

The new ExpertBook B5 and, ExpertBook B5 Flip, alongside the ExpertBook B6 Flip mobile workstation feature 12th Generation Intel Core processors, EPEAT Gold and Energy Star certifications, and can even include a TPM 2.0 chip for enterprise-level security.

(Image credit: ASUS)

ExpertBook B5 Flip

The ExpertBook B5 and B5 Flip has been re-engineered from previous generations. As suggested in the name, the B5 Flip sports a display that is able to flip all the way around.

The screen is a 16-inch display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, and features a “garaged stylus” allowing another input mode for the computer. This stylus charges while stowed away, and also has the ability to get 45 minutes of use in 15 seconds of charge.

Inside, the B5 Flip houses a 12th Gen Intel vPro chip, with up to an i7 Processor, up to 40GB of RAM with Intel Arc A350M graphics, WiFi 6E, and RAID support.

ExpertBook B5

Similar to the B5 Flip, the ExpertBook B5 offers a 16-inch display with a 16:10 aspect ratio. The B5 is Asus’ lightest 16 inch laptop yet, weighing in at just under 1.5kg.

Asus also offers the B5 in an OLED model, featuring a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, and is also available with 12th Gen Intel vPro chips, with up to an i7 processor, up to 40GB of RAM with Intel Arc A350M graphics, WiFi 6E, and RAID support, like its B5 Flip counterpart.

ExpertBook B6 Flip

(Image credit: ASUS)

Asus says the ExpertBook B6 Flip is a true mobile workstation designed for those who need extra power in a business computer, with architects, engineers, and product designers among the target markets.

This device also features a 16in display that fully touchscreen and flippable – meaning it can be used as a computer, a tent, or a tablet. The screen has the ability to be upgraded to a miniLED boosting the brightness to 1,000 nits, powered by up to NVIDIA RTX A2000 8GB graphics. Insider, the B6 Flip can be outfitted with up to an Intel Core i9 processor, up to 128GB DDR5 RAM and up to 4TB of storage, all while staying cool thanks to the integrated advanced thermals.

For creative users, Asus has worked with ISVs (independent software vendors) to fully certify the device in software from 3ds Max, MicroStation, Vectorworks, and more.

All the new devices are available Q4 2022, with pricing TBC.