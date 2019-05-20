AMD’s 64-core Epyc processor performs like a beast in this leaked benchmark

Some interesting AMD leaks have just popped up, including leaked benchmarks for AMD’s heavily-rumored incoming 64-core Epyc processor, and new alleged Ryzen 3000 wallet-friendly chips including the Ryzen 5 3400G.

We’ve been seeing benchmarks for AMD’s beast of a 64-core (128-thread) Epyc processor – a heavyweight offering targeted at servers – since September 2018, and now a result from SiSoft Sandra has been spotted.

That benchmark has since been removed, sadly, but not before Wccftech managed to grab a screenshot showing that this engineering sample of the 64-core chip managed to grab third place in SiSoft’s rankings for arithmetic performance.

In other words, only two CPUs in existence were faster in that test, and remember that this is an engineering sample, so the finished product could be a bit quicker still. AMD’s new second-generation Epyc chips (Zen 2-based 7nm efforts) are expected to launch in the third quarter, quite possibly as soon as July.

Perhaps even more interestingly, the sample chip’s codename – ZX1406E2VJUG5_22/14_N – points to the CPU having a base clock speed of 1.4GHz, with boost to 2.2GHz. Of course, it’s worth stressing that this is just an engineering sample, so the final product may be different – but it’s an interesting glimpse of the sort of ballpark speeds we might be looking at.

A 32-core Epyc processor was also spotted in the SiSoft Sandra database, with the engineering sample codename indicating that this will have a base clock of 1.7GHz with boost to 2.4GHz.

That’s something of a surprise, given that it isn’t much faster than the aforementioned 64-core CPU, which obviously packs in twice the amount of cores. And indeed if you compare it to the current 32-core Epyc processor, that runs at 2.2GHz with boost to a maximum of 3.2GHz, which is considerably quicker than this sample chip.

Again, we have to bear in mind that it is indeed just a (rumored) sample, so the release version may be faster – or possibly this is a lower-power chip, as Wccftech theorizes. Either way, there’s a limit to the conclusions we can draw from these sort of leaks, of course.

3rd-gen Ryzen APUs

Moving on to the other major leak, this involves the Ryzen 5 3400G and Ryzen 3 3200G APUs (essentially AMD’s fancy name for a processor with integrated graphics), as highlighted by TUM_APISAK, a prolific hardware leaker on Twitter.

R 5 3400G 42/37 R 3 3200G 40/36 🤔May 16, 2019

These are Ryzen 3000 ‘Picasso’ family processors built on a 12nm (Zen+) process which will be affordable, and according to the above leak, the Ryzen 5 3400G will run with a 3.7GHz base clock and 4.2GHz boost, with the Ryzen 3 3200G hitting 3.6GHz and 4GHz respectively.

For comparison, the Ryzen 5 2400G is clocked at 3.6GHz with boost to 3.9GHz, so the next-gen chip represents a healthy uptick, particularly in terms of the latter.

The Ryzen 5 is apparently a quad-core APU (with eight-threads) and Vega 11 integrated graphics, while the Ryzen 3 is quad-core (with four-threads) with Vega 8 integrated graphics. Both are believed to have a TDP of 65W.

We’ve got all the latest Ryzen 3rd Generation news

Via Wccftech [1, 2]